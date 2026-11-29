Small businesses plan a cloud migration by assessing their IT systems, identifying what needs to move, and choosing a suitable provider. To minimize disruptions, back up data, schedule the transition, and test the new environment.

Small businesses are moving more of their operations to the cloud.

According to a 2026 article published by Business.com, 63% of small and midsize business workloads run in the public cloud, up from 55% the previous year.

If your business is still relying on aging office servers, cloud computing offers easier access to company files and fewer hardware maintenance demands. However, a successful cloud migration needs a clear plan that protects business information and keeps daily operations running throughout the transition.

How Do You Know If Your Business Is Ready for the Cloud?

Before starting a cloud migration, businesses need to evaluate their existing IT infrastructure. A cloud readiness assessment identifies potential obstacles and helps determine what needs upgrading before the move.

Key areas to assess include:

Internet connectivity: Check whether the connection supports cloud applications and daily workloads

Check whether the connection supports cloud applications and daily workloads Existing software: Identify applications that need updates or replacements

Identify applications that need updates or replacements Data security: Review access controls and industry-specific compliance requirements

Review access controls and industry-specific compliance requirements IT costs: Compare current infrastructure expenses with projected cloud subscriptions

Compare current infrastructure expenses with projected cloud subscriptions Employee needs: Determine which systems staff rely on and how they access them

The findings provide a starting point for planning the migration.

Create an Inventory of Applications and Data

Once the readiness assessment is complete, the next step is identifying everything that needs to move. An application inventory should document:

The software employees use

Where business data is stored

How different systems connect

Pay particular attention to applications that depend on local servers or communicate with other software. Moving one system without accounting for these connections may interrupt essential business processes.

Some older applications require upgrades before they work in a cloud environment. Others are better left on existing infrastructure.

A complete inventory helps businesses determine what to migrate first and which systems require special attention.

Choose the Right Cloud Services and Provider

Not all cloud services offer the same features or pricing structures. Businesses should compare providers based on their operational needs rather than choosing the cheapest subscription.

Important factors to consider:

Software compatibility: Confirm that existing applications work with the provider's platform

Confirm that existing applications work with the provider's platform Security: Review encryption, access controls, and data protection policies

Review encryption, access controls, and data protection policies Pricing: Examine subscription fees, storage costs, and charges for transferring data

Examine subscription fees, storage costs, and charges for transferring data Technical support: Check support availability and response times

Check support availability and response times Scalability: Look for options to increase or reduce resources as business needs change

Review service agreements carefully, particularly provisions covering data ownership, outages, and cancellation fees.

Develop a Cloud Migration Plan and Timeline

With a cloud provider selected, your next step is creating a schedule for moving business systems. An IT migration checklist should identify which applications move first, who handles each task, and when employees will begin using the new environment.

A phased approach is more practical than transferring everything at once -- for most small businesses. Start with less critical applications so your team has time to resolve problems before moving essential systems.

If your small business doesn't have in-house technical staff, work with an IT provider such as ICS New Jersey to plan and coordinate the transition.

Set clear deadlines, assign responsibilities, and establish a fallback procedure in case something goes wrong.

Back Up Your Business Data Before Migration

Before transferring anything to the cloud, make sure you have reliable backups of your business data. A failed transfer or accidental deletion could leave employees without access to important records.

Your data backup and recovery plan should have:

Complete backups: Save copies of critical files, databases, and system configurations

Save copies of critical files, databases, and system configurations Backup verification: Test whether you can successfully restore the saved information

Test whether you can successfully restore the saved information Secure storage: Keep a protected backup separate from the systems being migrated

Keep a protected backup separate from the systems being migrated Recovery procedures: Document how to restore operations if the migration fails

Keep your original data intact until you've confirmed that everything transferred correctly.

Schedule the Migration to Minimize Business Disruption

Moving business systems during peak working hours risks interrupting essential operations. Schedule major data transfers during quieter periods when fewer employees depend on the affected applications.

Let your staff know which systems will be unavailable and how long the interruption is expected to last. If customers rely on those systems, communicate any planned service disruptions in advance.

To reduce migration downtime, keep existing systems operational until their replacements have been tested. Your migration plan should also include a clear process for switching back if technical problems prevent the new environment from working properly.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Biggest Mistake Small Businesses Make During Cloud Migration?

Moving systems without checking their dependencies is a common mistake. An application that relies on a local database or another program may stop working if those connections aren't addressed before migration.

Should Small Businesses Move Everything to the Cloud?

Not necessarily. Older software, specialized equipment, and certain regulatory requirements make keeping some systems on-site the better choice. A hybrid approach allows businesses to retain local infrastructure where necessary.

What Happens to Existing Software Licenses After Cloud Migration?

It depends on the licensing agreement. Some licenses transfer to cloud environments, while others require new subscriptions. Review your agreements before migrating to avoid unexpected costs or compliance issues.

Who Owns Your Business Data After Moving to the Cloud?

Your business generally retains ownership of its data, but the provider's contract determines how that information is stored, accessed, and returned. Review the terms governing data ownership and export rights.

Can You Switch Cloud Providers After Migration?

Yes, although switching involves transferring data and sometimes rebuilding applications. Check export options and cancellation terms before choosing your original provider.

How Do You Know If Your Cloud Migration Was Successful?

Check whether employees can perform their usual tasks, business records are complete, and applications work as expected. Monitor performance and support requests after the transition to identify remaining issues.

Make Your Cloud Migration a Smooth Transition

A successful cloud migration depends on preparation long before the first file moves. Assess your existing systems, establish a realistic timeline, and secure your data before switching over. With a clear plan and the right technical support, your small business will be better positioned to take advantage of cloud technology without disrupting daily operations.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.