AI is slowly becoming the friend that people ask. If you need a particular product or service, you may no longer scroll through reviews or ask a loved one. You'll likely use AI as your word-of-mouth recommendation engine.

McKinsey found that half of consumers now use AI-powered search, and 44% of these users say that it's their primary and preferred source of insight. AI is becoming the new place clients go for recommendations about businesses. You'll ask it what you need, and it'll give you a list of businesses that offer the services and products you want.

If your business misses on this AI list, you're doing everything wrong. As AI is displacing word-of-mouth, you have to think of ways you can stay on top of AI's mind.

How Is AI Replacing the Old School Recommendation Engine?

AI is replacing most old-school recommendation engines. Your business has to know why so that you can make changes as soon as possible. Here are reasons why AI is taking the top position.

It Gives One Answer

If you're doing old-school research about where you can get a product or service, you have to open a lot of tabs, compare review sites, and do your own synthesis. Right now, AI does the heavy work for you. It gives you the verdict you want, whether it's one, two, or three brands.

It Feels Neutral

Your loved one may have different tastes from yours. A review site has incentives. With AI, you get a neutral response, and that's why a lot of people are now trusting it.

It Answers Follow-Ups

With real word-of-mouth, you have to have a conversation. For example, you'll have to ask your friend about their business, location, and prices.

You also have to share about your situation and budget. This process can be tiring. With AI, you get answers to your follow-ups in privacy without the hassle.

How Does AI Decide Which Brands to Recommend?

An AI will get its answers from what the wider web says about you. It won't be just what you say about yourself.

As per The Drum, a brand's own channels account for only about 5%-10% of the sources AI search results draw from. The other 90% comes from places you don't control, such as:

Comparison articles and "best of" listicles

Review platforms and aggregator sites

Press coverage and trade publications

Directories and listings about your business

Third-party mentions in blogs and newsletters

Forums and community discussions, including Reddit

AI brand recommendations are built from consensus across many independent sources. If your brand is mentioned favorably in ten places, you're better off than a brand with only one polished website. You have to get these independent sources talking about you positively to get a good recommendation.

How Do You Get Your Brand into AI Recommendations?

You want AI to recommend you if you want to make it big in your industry. Here is how you can get those recommendations.

Fix Your Third-Party Footprint

Start with where AI looks. Some of the things you need to do include:

Get your listings accurate and consistent everywhere

Encourage genuine reviews on the platforms that matter in your category

Ensure your name, services, and location are consistent

Contradictory information will confuse AI tools. If AI is confused, they're likely to recommend other businesses.

Structure Your Content So a Model Can Use It

AI advertising works by extracting facts, so you should make yours easy to lift. You should answer questions in plain language. Always organize your content into clean chunks.

Earn Mentions You Do Not Own

While earning mentions is hard, it's something you must do. You must find ways to get your business mentioned in:

Trade press

Comparison articles

Industry roundups

Community discussions

Every credible outside mention is more valuable than a page on your blog. If you take these steps, you'll be building brand visibility where AI tools are already looking.

How Do You Know Whether AI Brand Recommendations Are Working?

You measure it by tracking whether AI names you. Here are some things you have to look out for:

Whether AI names you for the questions your customers ask

How often you're cited

Which sources AI tools pull you from

Which competitors appear when you don't

Whether the details about you are accurate

How answers change as models and sources update

Checking by hand across every platform doesn't scale. To make things easier, you have to invest in efficient marketing technology. A tool like the GetNextNet platform can help you monitor your presence in AI answers across assistants.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Difference Between Generative Engine Optimization and SEO Optimization?

Generative engine optimization is the practice of getting your brand into AI-generated answers. It is the same way SEO got you onto page one. The difference is that SEO chases rankings and clicks, while GEO focuses on the citations and mentions you have.

Why Does AI Recommend Your Competitor Instead of You?

AI may be recommending your competitor more often because it has more information about them. If your competitor appears in more roundups, reviews, and discussions, AI tools have more facts that justify naming them. To change things, ensure that AI has more evidence about your business.

How Long Before You See Results?

The results may take longer. Listings and structured content can help you get into AI recommendations within weeks, while it may take months for earned mentions and press coverage.

What Types of AI Recommendation Systems Exist Today?

AI recommendation engines are deciding what your customers see, buy, and watch. They use different signals to predict what your customer will want next:

Content-based

Collaborative filtering

Context-aware

Hybrid content-based and collaborative filtering

Each one adds more signal for your client than the last, moving from what they've liked before to what fits their exact moment.

Elevate Your AI Advertising and Make Sales

The AI recommendation engine is the in thing right now. If AI isn't recommending you to clients, you're probably losing clients and money. If you want to grow to scale, you have to invest in processes that make AI tools talk about you.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.