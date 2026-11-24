A hot tub not heating while the jets still run usually points to a water-flow issue or a setting, not a dead heater. The most common causes are a dirty filter, the wrong heat mode, low water, or a safety sensor that has shut the heater off. Only after you rule those out does the heater element or the control pack become the likely culprit.

A heater problem often shows up on the first truly cold night, when the tub is losing heat fastest.

Many fixes take minutes and cost nothing, and a simple check narrows down the cause quickly.

Why Is My Hot Tub Not Heating But the Jets Work?

Jets and heat come from different parts of the same system. The pumps push water through the jets, while the heater warms that water as it flows past a heating element. A control board, often called the spa control pack, decides when each part runs.

That board protects the heater first. If water moves too slowly, the element could overheat, so the system shuts off the heat and leaves the pumps running.

That is why working jets can be misleading. Strong bubbles on top do not always mean enough water is moving through the heater below.

Hot Tub Heater Troubleshooting: What to Check First

Work through these checks in order. The first few take minutes and need no tools.

Check the Settings and Heat Mode

Start with the control panel. Confirm the set temperature is higher than the current water temperature and that the panel is not locked.

Many spas also have more than one heat mode. A common setup offers Ready, Rest, and Ready-in-Rest modes, and Rest mode heats only during filter cycles. A tub left in Rest mode can feel cold even though nothing is broken.

Clean or Replace the Filter

A clogged spa filter is the single most common reason for weak flow. Oils, lotions, and debris build up in the pleats and choke the water moving to the heater. Steady flow matters so much that CDC guidance for hot tub operators calls for water to move across the filter around the clock.

Rinse the filter with a garden hose and check whether heat returns. If the pleats look flattened, torn, or gray even after cleaning, the filter likely needs replacing.

Check the Water Level and Look for Air Locks

Low water lets the pump pull in air instead of water. Topping the tub up to the fill line often restores flow right away.

Air locks are common right after draining and refilling. Briefly loosening a pump union to let trapped air escape can get the water moving again.

Read the Error Code

The panel often names the problem. A hot tub flow error on Balboa systems may appear as FLO, HFL, or LF, while DR or DRY suggests the heater may not have enough water. Other brands use their own codes, so the owner's manual is the best guide.

Repeated flow errors usually point to the filter, water level, closed valves, or a weak pump. An overheat or sensor code is different, since it suggests a part may be failing.

Check the Breaker or GFCI

Some spas put the heater on its own circuit, so a tripped breaker can kill the heat while other features keep running. Always shut off power before anyone opens the equipment bay.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's electrical safety guide for pools, spas, and hot tubs urges owners to know where all breakers and switches are. Anything beyond resetting a breaker belongs to a qualified electrician or spa technician.

When Does the Heater or Control Pack Need Service?

Good flow with no heat and no error code often points to the heater itself. A burned-out element, a stuck relay, or a scorched wire on the board can stop heating. A breaker that trips whenever the heater kicks on is another strong sign.

Hot tub heater replacement fixes the problem when only the element has failed. Older systems with board damage, corrosion, or repeated faults may need a new control pack instead.

The replacement should match the tub's pump setup, voltage, and heater size. Owners who know their model can find genuine Balboa spa packs online, though installation is a job for a qualified technician.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Cold Weather Stop a Hot Tub From Heating?

Cold weather does not stop the heater, but it can make it fall behind. A tub loses heat faster on windy, freezing nights, especially with a worn cover. Keeping the spa in a mode that heats on demand helps it hold temperature through winter.

Does a Hot Tub Cover Affect Heating?

A good cover makes a big difference because most heat escapes from the water's surface. Covers that are cracked, waterlogged, or no longer sit tight let warmth slip away. A heavy, soggy cover is usually a sign it is time for a replacement.

Can You Reset a Hot Tub Heater?

Turning the power off at the breaker for a minute, then back on, can clear some error codes. Some heaters also have a small high-limit reset button. A code that keeps returning means there is a real problem to fix, not just a glitch.

Should You Replace the Heater or the Whole Control Pack?

The answer depends on the age of the system and what failed. A newer pack with only a bad element is usually worth repairing. An aging pack with board damage or hard-to-find parts often makes more sense to replace as a full unit.

Is It Safe to Use a Hot Tub That Is Not Heating?

A cool tub is generally fine to sit in, as long as the water is clean and balanced. The bigger concern is the equipment, especially if an error code or burning smell is present. Safety sensors should never be bypassed to force the heater on.

A Hot Tub Not Heating Usually Points to Flow First

A hot tub not heating while the jets run is rarely a mystery once you check the basics. Settings, a clean filter, the right water level, and the error code solve many cases. When those check out, a heater or control pack repair is the next step.

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