If you or a loved one has been in a motor vehicle crash, you need to be aware of the hidden dangers of untreated whiplash from car accidents, which can range from chronic pain to nerve damage and mobility issues. If you ignore this neck injury, it can cause symptoms for months, even years.

Indeed, according to a study published in the journal Science Direct, nearly half of individuals who sustain whiplash report experiencing neck pain one year after the injury. About 10% to 25% also see a significant decline in their health and functional capacity.

All that should be good enough reasons for you to understand the long-term effects of whiplash and what your options are for preventing chronic pain that this car accident injury can cause.

How Long Does Whiplash From Car Accidents Last?

If you've only sustained mild whiplash, you'll likely recover from your neck injury within several weeks to a few months. However, more severe cases, particularly those that haven't received adequate care and attention, can persist for many months, even years.

What Does Whiplash From a Car Accident Feel Like?

The symptoms of whiplash from car accidents often manifest within days following the injury. They usually include:

Pain and stiffness in the neck

Pain that worsens when you move your neck

Loss of or impaired range of motion in the neck

Headaches that often start at the base of your skull

Tenderness or pain that affects the shoulders, upper back, or arms

Numbness or a "pins-and-needles" sensation in the arms

Tiredness or fatigue

Dizziness

Some people may also experience blurred vision and tinnitus (ringing in the ears), which are often signs of severe whiplash. If you have a nasty case, you may also have issues with sleep, memory, and focus.

All those problems can impact your mental health, potentially leading to depression.

What Happens if You Leave Whiplash Untreated?

Not all whiplash injuries resolve on their own, and leaving them untreated can lead to several long-term complications. They can progress to what experts call "whiplash-associated disorder (WAD)."

According to one study published in the National Library of Medicine, some people with WAD may experience symptoms for up to two years. In some cases, the signs of severe whiplash may even persist for seven years or so.

Chronic Pain

Chronic pain is pain that lasts for months or years, persisting beyond the typical recovery time from an illness or injury. The International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP) also explains that it can affect your daily life and have adverse effects on your physical and emotional well-being.

Chronic pain from untreated whiplash can manifest as persistent pain occurring in your neck, shoulders, or head. It may come and go, only to return and feel even worse than the last episode.

Nerve Damage

A whiplash injury can damage the nerves in your neck. If you leave this untreated, you may experience weakness, numbness, and tingling in your arms and hands that may worsen over time.

Mobility Issues

Since a whiplash injury can involve strained soft tissues (e.g., your muscles and ligaments), it can cause pain and stiffness that limit your neck's, shoulders', and upper back's range of motion. It can ultimately lead to issues that restrict your movement.

What Are Your Whiplash Treatment Options?

The exact whiplash treatment methods you need depend on your injury's severity; you may only need at-home pain management strategies if you have a mild case. If you have a moderate to severe case, you'll likely need to combine pain management with:

Exercise

Physical therapy

Chiropractic care

Pain Management Strategies

Pain management strategies start with resting for a day or two immediately after your injury. You mustn't stay in bed for too long, though, as "over-resting" can impede your healing and slow down your recovery.

Your healthcare provider may also recommend heat and cold therapy and, if needed, over-the-counter or prescription pain and muscle medications.

Exercise

Your healthcare provider may instruct you to perform stretching and movement exercises at home. Their goal is to restore your neck's range of motion, allowing you to get back to your daily activities. Neck rotations and head tilts are some exercises they may recommend.

Physical Therapy

Physical therapy for whiplash often involves specific exercises that aim to:

Strengthen your muscles

Improve your posture

Restore your movement

Your physical therapist may also recommend transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS). It involves sending a mild electric current to your skin, which may help alleviate neck pain and enhance muscle strength.

Chiropractic Care

If you're in pain but want to limit your intake of medications, consider seeing a car accident chiropractor. A chiropractor can provide you with pain relief and help improve your mobility with non-invasive, drug-free treatments that involve "manipulation."

Manipulation is a hands-on therapy in which your chiropractic doctor will perform a manual adjustment or spinal adjustment to restore and boost your spine's function (including that of your neck).

Frequently Asked Questions

How Can Whiplash Cause Mental Health Problems?

Since untreated whiplash can lead to a host of problems, from chronic pain to sleep woes, it can affect your mental well-being, too.

When you're in constant pain and can't sleep, the suffering you experience can make you enjoy life less. You may no longer want to do things you used to enjoy and withdraw from social activities. Lack of socialization can put you at risk of loneliness.

The injury-causing accident and the thought of experiencing chronic pain and suffering can also be enough to cause you psychological trauma. Such trauma can lead to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety disorders, or depression.

When Should You See a Healthcare Professional for Whiplash?

Ideally, you should see a healthcare professional immediately after the incident that caused your injury (be it a car crash or a fall). The sooner they can determine if you have whiplash or other injuries, the sooner they can start your treatment plan.

Don't Delay Getting Whiplash Treatment

Untreated whiplash from car accidents can cause you pain and suffering for months, even years. Without prompt treatment, your physical, mental, and overall well-being could be at risk, which is why you should never delay seeing a healthcare professional if you've been in a motor vehicle accident.

Browse the rest of our website for more related content and the latest in local news!

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.