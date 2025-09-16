When searching for comfortable rental cars, the best cars to rent can vary based on your individual needs. Rentals for tourists range from SUVs to full-size pickups, and every option in between.

Picture this: You have just landed in a new city, ready for a fun-filled experience. Whether you are visiting family or traveling for fun, one aspect is clear: You will need a rental car.

America's car culture, combined with the urban sprawl of most American cities, makes having a rental car a must wherever you decide to take a trip.

Here are six of the best vehicle options for your trip.

1. Intermediate SUV

An intermediate SUV is an ideal car for exploring the rugged terrain of America. Even if you're in a more urban area, a heavier-duty vehicle may be required for other adventures outside of city limits.

Some of the best intermediate SUVs that you can rent from companies like Hola Car Rentals include:

Kia Telluride

Toyota Grand Highlander

Hyundai Palisade

Jeep Wrangler

Intermediate SUV models also tend to be more fuel-efficient than traditional SUVs.

2. Minivan

If you have a large family or several children, a minivan is an ideal travel option. Sliding doors make car seat installation a breeze, and most models have three rows, meaning you will have plenty of room for your passengers and belongings.

Highly-rated minivan models include:

Chrysler Pacifica

Toyota Sienna

Honda Odyssey

Kia Carnival

Chrysler Voyager

Even if you do not have children, a minivan may be ideal for large groups traveling together. The expanded seating options can save you money by fitting into one rental car, rather than two.

3. Premium Sedan

A premium sedan offers a more luxurious experience, while still providing a basic-sized vehicle with plenty of room. These types of cars are best for couples or business travelers who want an upgraded car without an overly expensive price tag.

Premium sedans such as the following combine comfort and class:

BMW 2 Series

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Audi RS3

Genesis G90

Premium sedans often come with enhanced features, such as touchscreen entertainment and built-in GPS, making car rides during your vacation go from dull to enjoyable.

4. Premium SUV

A full-powered SUV with premium features is a great option if you want a comfortable driving experience with more room. These vehicles often have better performance than intermediate SUVs or other types of cars, such as sedans.

Some of the most well-known premium SUV models include:

Audi Q5

BMW X5

Porsche Cayenne

Lincoln Aviator

Cadillac XT5

Lexus GX

5. Full-size Pickup

Although it may seem like an unconventional choice for a rental car, a full-size pickup offers plenty of benefits for travelers. If you are a traveler who wants an off-road experience, a pickup truck may be the best choice for your rental car needs.

Look for pickups that have fuel efficiency and plenty of room in the cab for multiple passengers. Popular full-size pickup models include:

Toyota Tundra

Nissan Titan

Ford F-150

Chevrolet Silverado

Pickup trucks are also a fantastic option if you need to transport furniture or other large objects during your trip. Rather than renting a separate moving truck, use your pickup truck rental without the hassle that comes with driving a bulky U-Haul.

6. Compact Sedan

The compact sedan is usually the most affordable option when choosing a rental car. It is perfect for solo travelers or couples who do not have a lot of luggage and personal items. Their smaller size makes them easier to maneuver, and fuel efficiency can reduce your gas bill.

The following compact sedan models are some of the most well-known:

Hyundai Elantra

Kia Forte

Honda Civic

Toyota Corolla

Nissan Sentra

Volkswagen Jetta

Since the compact sedan tends to be a more popular model, reserve your car early.

Frequently Asked Questions

What type of car is rented the most?

Economy and compact vehicles are rented the most by the general public. They are affordable and fuel-efficient. Additionally, they can usually fit an average-sized family, along with a decent amount of luggage and personal belongings.

One key feature of compact vehicles is their maneuverability. When driving in an unfamiliar location, the ability to control the car is important to maintain safe driving practices.

What to avoid when renting a car?

If possible, stay away from vehicle models that you are unfamiliar with. When traveling, you are likely experiencing increased stress in a new location, and learning how to drive a new car only adds to the anxiety. Do not rent a manual transmission if you only drive automatic, for example.

Avoid waiting to book your rental until the last minute. Many rental companies have limited inventory. During peak travel times, it may be difficult to secure your preferred rental type or your ideal price range.

Stay away from unnecessary insurance if offered, as this can add a substantial fee to your overall rental cost, and usually comes with limitations.

What is the safest car to rent?

Cars with advanced safety features tend to be more secure for drivers than basic models. Opt for a vehicle with amenities such as:

Blind-Spot Monitoring: Alerts drivers if vehicles are in their blind spots, reducing the risk of accidents

Alerts drivers if vehicles are in their blind spots, reducing the risk of accidents Lane-Keep Assist: Helps drivers to avoid drifting into other lanes, which can be helpful during long and tiring drives

Helps drivers to avoid drifting into other lanes, which can be helpful during long and tiring drives Electronic Stability Control: Stabilizes the vehicle and reduces the risk of skidding and more serious car accidents, such as rollovers, that may occur during higher speed driving

How to save money on a rental car?

Book early. Reserve your rental as soon as you can. The further in advance of your trip, the more likely you are to receive the model of your choosing at an attractive rate.

Steer clear of unnecessary features. Although it may seem like the add-ons are not very expensive, the fees can add up.

The Best Cars to Rent On Vacation

When choosing the best cars to rent on vacation, you ultimately must consider your travel and family needs. With this guide, you can explore the nation by car with plenty of room for your passengers and belongings.

Would you like more travel tips, tricks, and guides? Take a look around our website before you book your next adventure.

