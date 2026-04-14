NH man indicted for cyberstalking Mass. woman, urged others online to sexually assault her, feds say

BOSTON — A New Hampshire man is accused of cyberstalking a Massachusetts woman through social media, text messages, creating vulgar fake online accounts using her identity, and encouraging others online to sexually assault her.

Brad Cerullo, 46, of Londonderry, has been indicted on one count each of cyberstalking and sexual exploitation of children, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement on Tuesday.

Cerullo was arrested and charged by criminal complaint on March 25 and released by the court on conditions, over the government’s objection, Foley said.

Cerullo is accused of obtaining and widely distributing sexually explicit images of the victim, impersonating her online, sharing her personal information, encouraging others on the internet to contact her, save and repost her content, and “hunt” for her on Pornhub, federal authorities said.

Cyberstalking (Dusanpetkovic/iStock )

According to the charging documents, between March 2021 and May 2025, the victim received approximately 72 text messages on her cell phone from at least 26 unknown senders, many from VoIP numbers.

Several of the text messages referenced her photos or personal information on impersonated Twitter accounts. A few sent the victim sexually explicit photos of herself that had been posted on the fraudulent accounts. Prosecutors allege that two of the unknown VoIP numbers were traced to Cerullo.

The victim became aware in March 2021 of one Twitter account that had been impersonating her for about a year, FBI Special Agent Laura Macrorie wrote in a March 24, 2026 affidavit in support of a criminal complaint and arrest warrant.

The account mimicked the way the victim spoke and shared certain details about her life that only people who knew the victim would know. The account posted photos of the victim, some of which were sexually explicit.

“The account also posted sexually provocative statements, including a post on September 22, 2020, that indicated she wanted to be sexually assaulted,” the affidavit states.

In June 2021, a few months after discovering impersonation Twitter and Facebook accounts, the victim received a package at her home address shortly after her birthday that contained a card with a vulgar message, the affidavit states.

A review of Cerullo’s iCloud account revealed over 500 images of the victim, including non-explicit photos, sexually explicit photos, and two sexually explicit videos that were posted to the impersonation accounts.

Over 90 of these images, most of them sexually explicit, were associated with an encrypted photo vault application installed on Cerullo’s phone, disguised as a calculator, the affidavit states.

Cyberstalker (Getty Images/Westend61)

More than 340 of the victim’s images, including sexually explicit images and videos stolen from a secure device in the victim’s possession, and at least 10 accounts, including four accounts containing the victim’s name, were allegedly used “to impersonate and/or further a campaign to shame, defame, harass, or otherwise cause the victim substantial emotional distress,” prosecutors said.

Cerullo also allegedly publicized online the victim’s home address, mobile phone number, email address, LinkedIn account, where she attended high school and college, and place of employment.

The affidavit details the effects of the brutal cyberstalking campaign on the victim.

“In response to the disclosure of humiliating and reputationally damaging information to her employer and the public in general, she has suffered from paranoia and self-blame,” the affidavit states.

Also, given that her reports to law enforcement did not initially result in the identification of the perpetrator, the victim “hired an attorney, digital forensics examiner, and fingerprint analyst at her own expense,” the affidavit states.

The victim “has reported that she feels like she has been living in an ‘unseen jail,’” the affidavit states.

Federal authorities said that child sexual abuse material of a 12-year-old minor victim, who was known to Cerullo, was found in some of Cerullo’s online accounts.

For the charge of stalking by electronic means, Cerullo faces a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

For the charge of sexual exploitation of children, Cerullo faces a sentence of no less than 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, five years to life of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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