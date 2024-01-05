Weekend nor’easter

COLD SETTLES IN

A cold front came through late in the day Thursday with gusty winds and a drop in temperatures. We will be dealing with bitter wind chills Friday morning. It’ll feel like it is in the single numbers and low teens to your exposed skin. Cover up! That cold will be with us into the weekend, but the winds will relax ahead of the storm.

SNOW WAY

A storm will come northeast from the Gulf of Mexico Saturday, bringing snow and rain late Saturday night. The storm will intensify and come closest Sunday morning. As of Thursday night, the track looks close enough to southern New England to bring a change to rain in southeast Massachusetts, snow to a mix inside 128, and all snow outside 128, with the heaviest amounts outside 495 in Worcester County and the Merrimack Valley. This will be fine-tuned again Friday, so keep checking back.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for Saturday evening to Sunday evening

