Mass. teen drove motorcycle more than 120 mph in attempt to evade troopers, police say

CAMPTON, N.H. — A Massachusetts teenager was arrested after authorities say she drove her motorcycle at more than 120 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire in an attempt to evade troopers on Wednesday morning.

Juliana R. Gobbi, 18, of Brockton, is charged with reckless driving, disobeying a police officer, and criminal mischief, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Troopers responding to a report of a white motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed and passing other vehicles in an unsafe manner on the northbound side of the highway in Concord around 8:30 a.m. attempted to stop the operator near Exit 23 but they refused, state police said.

The motorcyclist, later identified as Gobbi, allegedly accelerated over 120 mph and continued northbound. Troopers then lost sight of Gobbi and disengaged the pursuit.

A short time later, troopers spotted Gobbi speeding through Ashland and Campton, where she got off the highway at Exit 28 and stopped at a nearby gas station, state police said.

Gobbi allegedly attempted to flee again but she struck the front of a stopped state police cruiser at a low speed and lost control. She was then taken into custody.

Gobbi was released on personal recognizance bail and ordered to appear in Plymouth District Court on Dec. 16, 2024.

