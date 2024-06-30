Weather Alert: Risk for severe thunderstorms

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for most of Massachusetts (except for the Cape and Islands) through 7pm. It will be hot and very humid, which will eventually fuel stronger thunderstorms in the afternoon thanks to an approaching cold front. Be prepared for storms to fire up between 1pm - 8pm, depending on where you are. For central MA, the window for storms is between 1-3pm, for Boston 3-5pm, and for southeastern MA 4-6pm. Storms are capable of producing torrential rain, lightning, damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, and there is a lower risk for hail and tornadoes. It’s a good day to have our Boston 25 Weather App with you for immediate access to severe weather alerts!

THIS WEEK

Monday will be noticeably cooler, it won’t be as humid either. A cold pool aloft will trigger widely scattered showers throughout the day, there could even be some lightning and small hail. Tuesday and Wednesday look fantastic with sunshine and highs in the 80s. An early look at the 4th of July forecast has hot and humid weather returning, as well as an isolated risk for a thunderstorm.

