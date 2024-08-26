WEATHER ALERT: Risk for severe storms today

WEATHER ALERT

It’s a dry start to the day, there won’t be any issues this morning for kids going back to school in Worcester. A storm system arrives this afternoon bringing the risk for some strong to severe storms, make sure you are weather aware today! Showers will fire up any time after midday, with strong to severe storms lasting through about 8pm. The greatest risks today will be damaging wind and hail, there will also be heavy rain and lightning at times. Temperatures will peak in the mid/upper 70s, you’ll notice more humidity as well.

NEXT FEW DAYS

Rain clears later tonight, this will set us up for some patchy fog into early Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon will feature more sunshine and highs in the low 80s, a pleasant day! Enjoy it, because more showers and storms are on the way Wednesday. We are monitoring the risk for some severe storms again Wednesday afternoon, be sure to check back in with us for the latest threats. Expect afternoon highs in the mid 80s along with more humidity. Following Wednesday’s cold front, the weather takes on a more fall-like feel.

COOL END TO THE WEEK

By Thursday and Friday, highs will drop to the low and mid-70s, with much lower humidity levels. The weather will be great if you enjoy those crisp, comfortable early fall days. We will warm a little bit as we head into Labor Day weekend, setting the stage for a seasonable end to meteorological summer.

© 2019 Cox Media Group