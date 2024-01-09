Weather Alert: rain & wind on the way

COLD & DRY TONIGHT

It’s going to be a chilly night ahead with temperatures below freezing, watch out for any icy spots early Tuesday thanks to some snow melt from our weekend storm.

NEXT STORM

Clouds increase early Tuesday with mild air on the way. It will be a dry start, rain and a wintry mix will arrive between 3-4 PM Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures in the afternoon will be in the 30s, but will warm even more to the 40s at night. This next storm threatens to bring several weather concerns across New England overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

FLOODING: This storm is going to pack a ton of moisture. We are looking at a widespread 1-3″ of rainfall. On top of that, we will have rapid snowmelt. We are watching for areas of flooding, as a result, a FLOOD WATCH is in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon (minus the Cape and Islands).

WIND: Wind will be cranking with this storm, the worst of it will be here overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday. Make sure to have devices charged before going to bed, power outages are expected across parts of eastern MA. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect across central MA to account for gusts up to 50 mph. A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for parts of eastern MA for gusts up to 55 mph. The strongest gusts up to 70 mph will be possible across southeastern MA where we have a HIGH WIND WARNING through 1pm Wednesday.

WINTRY MIX: As the storm arrives Tuesday afternoon, it will still be cold enough for some wintry weather in the higher elevations away from the coast. There will be minor accumulation, up to 4″ Tuesday evening. This could cause some slippery travel initially, but don’t focus on the snow from this storm as it will get washed away once warmer air arrives.

