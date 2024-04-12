Weather Alert: Heavy rain and strong wind

STORMY END TO THE WEEK

Friday will see heavy rain from the onset and it will not let up until the late morning. Up to an inch of rainfall is expected. This may lead to roadside flooding in some areas. Additionally, our first round of thunderstorms this year may accompany the rain. Expect strong wind gusts, reaching up to 50 mph along the coastline and up to 45 mph inland. Coastal flooding is possible around high tide between 2:15 and 2:30 am. By the afternoon, the rain will begin to lessen, with partial clearing possible by the evening, just in time for the Red Sox game scheduled for 7:10 pm. Temperatures will be mild, in the low 60s!

WEEKEND (SATURDAY AND SUNDAY):

Saturday will be generally overcast but dry, with only a few isolated showers possible. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s with a breezy day expected. Sunday will continue to be more cloudy than sunny, with a chance of rain in the second half of the day as a quick-moving system slides through the area. Highs will be near 60 degrees.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY:

Monday is Marathon Monday in Boston, and the weather looks beautiful! Temperatures will start in the upper 40s and reach 60 degrees by noon. Highs will reach the upper 60s in the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy with a light breeze in the afternoon, perfect for the marathon festivities. Tuesday will also offer fantastic weather with highs near 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies, making it a pleasant day to enjoy outdoor activities.

