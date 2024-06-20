Weather Alert: Blistering heat wave continues

HIGH HEAT THIS WEEK

A HEAT ADVISORY and EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING are in effect for heat indices 95-105 degrees today. It will be stifling with temperatures even higher than yesterday. We’ll come close to records in a few southern New England cities. Take it easy in the extreme heat - your body doesn’t cool down efficiently with the sweltering conditions. Heat related illness, sunburns, and dehydration will be concerns with this first heat wave of the summer. Even the beaches will be near 90 degrees, except for Cape Cod where highs will be in the upper 70s to mid-80s with a southwest breeze off the ocean.

Most communities will feature a hazy mix of sun and clouds. An isolated pop-up thunderstorm or two may develop north of Boston today. Locally heavy rainfall will be the primary concern along the MA/NH border.

We have a repeat forecast tomorrow. The chance for a late day storm in the greater Boston area will be a bit higher.

STORMY TURN

A front is expected Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The latest trends show this front moving through earlier in the day, providing some relief from the heat. Plan on more clouds with showers and storms developing mid to late morning and lasting through the afternoon. Pockets of heavy rainfall are expected.

There slight relief behind the front this weekend. It won’t be as hot with highs in the 80s instead of the 90s, but it will remain quite muggy. The risk for a couple of showers will stick around through the weekend, especially late on Sunday.

