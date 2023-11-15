Warming up

GRADUALLY WARMING

There’s no change to the wardrobe this morning: warm coats for 20s and 30s. Sunshine will warm us to about 50 degrees this afternoon. That’s pretty close to normal in mid November. Clouds will mix in this afternoon and evening, but no showers are in the forecast. It will turn breezy overnight with sustained SW winds around 15 mph and gusts 20-25 mph.

Get set for all day sunshine on Thursday with highs around 60 degrees! Friday will be even warmer with mid 60s as clouds increase ahead of the next storm. It will become breezy by day’s end.

STORM BREWING

An ocean storm will pass east of New England Saturday with a period of rain, steadiest and heaviest along the coast and especially the Cape. Showers will develop late Friday night and peak Saturday morning through early or mid afternoon. The timeline for clearing isn’t quite set yet, but rain chances will drop late afternoon and evening. Dry weather is expected by Saturday night. Wind damage is unlikely, though gusts 20-30 mph are possible and will pull down a lot of the lingering leaves on the trees.

We have another storm in the long range forecast next Wednesday. Though changes are certainly possible with so much time ahead of that busy travel day, we’re favoring more rain in southern New England and wanted to give you an early “heads up”.

