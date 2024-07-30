Unsettled week continues

WARMING THROUGH MIDWEEK

We see some sun Tuesday after a cloudy start. It won’t be a perfect day as a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms will develop between late morning and early afternoon. Coverage will be limited though, so if you’re making outdoor plans be sure to check the boston25weatherapp.com. It will be hot and humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday will stay cloudy with periods of rain and embedded thunderstorms. Tropical humidity will keep things very sticky and fuel some downpours.

HAZY, HOT, HUMID INTO THE WEEKEND

Highs near 90s are in the forecast late week and weekend as high humidity continues. Thursday may have a few thunderstorms as a generally unsettled weather pattern will dominate the weekend. The best chance for rain each of these days will come in the afternoons, but none will be a wash-out.

