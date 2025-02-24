Temperatures on the rise

THE WARM UP CONTINUES

Looking ahead, we’re in for a nice warming trend this week! Monday morning will be in the low to mid 20s, but with abundant morning sun, it will not stay that cold very long. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the low 40s before clouds begin to build.

By Tuesday, temperatures will approach 50 degrees, making for a more spring-like feel. If we manage to reach the mark, it will be the first time since New Year’s Eve, good for the 16th longest streak without one (since records began in 1872)! There will be a few showers late Tuesday, but they should be brief and not everyone will see rain.

A FEW SMALL CHANCES FOR PRECIP

Thursday will bring another front, and with it, a chance for scattered showers around our area. Northern New England will see some snow and/or a mix, while we will see a bit of rain locally. Clearing and cooling is expected as we head into Friday and highs will drop back into the 40s after a few mild days around 50. That said, expect more melting of the snow and ice we’ve seen recently.

The only chance for snow on the near-term horizon appears to be Saturday. It’s a quick-moving, weak system, but the potential for an inch or two is there is temperatures manage to stay cold enough.

