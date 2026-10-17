Caught on camera: Rochester police ask for help identifying man accused of stealing donation box

ROCHESTER, N.H. — Rochester police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of stealing a donation container from a Halloween display.

Police said the man was caught on camera taking the donation container on Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. on Sunset Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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