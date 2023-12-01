Temperatures Begin To Rise

HERE COMES THE RAIN, AGAIN

A storm will be pushing toward New England Friday, spreading showers into the region in the afternoon. Rain will become steadier in the evening, but move out late at night. Temperatures will be mild in the southwest flow over the region. Highs will be in the 50s both Friday and Saturday. While a shower can’t be ruled out Saturday, most will stay dry.

AND AGAIN

Sunday, a storm coming up the coast will bring more rain to southern New England. It is possible some mixing can happen in the higher elevations. A disturbance coming in from the west will enhance the rainfall into Monday. This one is still wobbling as the storm has to form, so check back the next few days as it develops.

