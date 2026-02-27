New body cam video shows deadly officer-involved shooting in Boylston last March

BOYLSTON, Mass — Boston 25 has just obtained police body cam video from a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened last spring in Boylston following a search for what officials said was an armed and dangerous man.

This video, taken by a Boylton police officer, was recorded inside the home of Patrick Sergeant last March.

Police responded to the calls of a man in the neighborhood who was armed and dangerous.

Sergeant can be heard in this video in a room, refusing to come out and comply with officer commands. After a few minutes, a police dog is sent into his room.

“Do you want the dog? Or do you want to come out peacefully?” an officer asks.

The dog goes in, followed seconds later by the officer, and then shots are heard but are not visible on camera.

About 90 seconds after the shooting, EMS arrives to help Sergeant.

The officer recording the video then leaves the house and a few moments later is seen speaking with other officers on the street.

The officers and the police dog were not seriously hurt, and the officer involved in that shooting was cleared last year.

An investigation determined he acted in self-defense.

