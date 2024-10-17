Temperature swing

FREEZING AND FROSTY

Brace for the coldest morning so far this Fall! Widespread frost and freeze formed in much of southern New England, though it wasn’t quite cold enough in Boston itself. We’ll go from sunrise 20s and 30s to highs in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies (and gusts 20-30 mph Thu-Fri) will pass over southeastern MA from a distant ocean storm. Points north and west of Boston will enjoy sunny skies.

WEEKEND WARMING

The warm up starts tomorrow. Get excited for 60s Friday and highs flirting with 70 degrees this weekend. We’re in for a sunny, mild stretch which will make all fall activities a hit. Warm weather will last through the middle of next week along with dry conditions.

© 2019 Cox Media Group