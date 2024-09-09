Sunny weather dominates this week

SUNNY SUNDAY

The sun is shining on this Sunday, and it will be weather to get used to as we look ahead! Today is on the cooler side however, as showers last night came in part with a cold front. Highs will be around 70 in the afternoon with some upper 60s in northwestern parts of our viewing area. Luckily, we return that nice fall crispness to the air along with the cooler temps. Expect a quick cooldown after sunset with a chill in the AM air.

A BEAUTIFUL WEEK AHEAD

Monday kicks off with cool morning temperatures in the low 50s, but with bright sunshine and dry air, we’ll warm up nicely into the mid-70s by the afternoon. Sunshine will dominate the entire workweek as high pressure remains in control, and we’ll experience steady warming as a ridge builds across the eastern US. Expect similar conditions on Tuesday with lows in the low 50s, but highs are likely to reach the upper 70s. Wednesday will also begin in the 50s, but temperatures may have enough to reach 80.

As we move later into the week, the warmth continues to build, with highs in the mid-80s under plenty of sun. It’s shaping up to be a beautiful week with no significant rain chance until next week, making it an ideal time to enjoy the waning 80-degree weather!

