Sunny and warmer

SUMMER WARMTH

We are waking up to some areas of fog this morning with temperatures in the 60s. The fog will lift by mid-morning, making way for more sunshine this afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Wednesday will be hot and humid with highs approaching the upper 80s. We will have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, most of the day will feature dry times too. A cold front will approach, this will bring the risk for an isolated shower or storm, but not everyone will see rain. Any storms could contain lightning as well as some gusty winds. The greatest risk for downpours will be on the Cape & Islands, as well as parts of Connecticut and Long Island where there is a greater potential for severe storms.

COOL END TO THE WEEK

Thursday and Friday, highs will drop to the low and mid 70s, with much lower humidity levels. The weather will be great if you enjoy those crisp, comfortable early fall days. We will warm a little bit as we head into Labor Day weekend, setting the stage for a seasonable end to meteorological summer. Right now, showers seem most likely Sunday and Monday, but be sure to check back in with us as we adjust the forecast as needed.

