Summer Sun

SUNNY & WARM

Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week with onshore wind holding the beaches in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Interior towns will be warmer with some 80s in central and western MA. Morning fog will burn off in favor of partly sunny skies. The best chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm will sit over the Berkshires. Wednesday will be warmer and muggier with a few more afternoon thunderstorms in southern NH and northwestern MA. It will still be dry in the greater Boston and Worcester areas.

REST OF WEEK

Unsettled weather is set to return Thursday and linger through the weekend. We’re expecting periods of rain with embedded thunder. We’ll keep you posted on specific rain timelines as they become clear. Right now Thursday looks like the wettest day with longer dry stretches Friday. We’ll have to watch the weekend for more on/off rain too. It is all due to a a cut-off part of the jet stream spinning to our northwest. It’ll send impulses of showers our way from time to time.

