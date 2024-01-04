Storm forecast

COLD MORNINGS

Brace for wake-up 20s all week. You’ll see a decent January day with sun and scattered clouds this morning and brighter conditions this afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 40s this afternoon. We’ll have a similar feel tomorrow. Plan on mostly cloud and mostly dry weather Thursday. We’re only facing a few sprinkles and flurries across the region as a cold front comes through. Wind will pick up behind that front, leading to a clear, raw, and blustery Thursday night and Friday.

WEEKEND STORM

It is becoming increasingly likely we will see accumulating snow Sunday. We’re following a nor’easter that is set to develop late week along the Gulf of Mexico. Clouds will increase Saturday ahead of the storm with snow arriving overnight. The storm is set to peak Sunday with snow for many and a mix/rain for some areas along the coast. Activity looks to wind down Sunday evening or night. It’s too early to pin point totals, though confidence in a “plowable snow” (3″ or more) continues to grow, especially west of 128. Be sure to check back as the snowfall, rain/snow line, and winds come into focus.

