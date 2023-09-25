Staying cool, rainy, and breezy

WEATHER ALERT

It’s another cloudy and cooler start to the day. You’ll notice some nuisance showers and drizzle out there early, this isn’t going anywhere through the early afternoon. Steadier rain will arrive in the afternoon thanks to the remnants of Ophelia, bringing some heavier rain at times through Monday. The highest rainfall reports will be focused across southern New England, where we could end up seeing 1-2″ of rain. It’s going to be cooler today in the low 60s and still a bit on the breezy side.

THIS WEEK

Heavy rain will wind down from north to south Monday afternoon. It will take a bit longer for clouds to eventually thin out as well, but we will be back to more sunshine Tuesday. Temperatures will stay cooler than normal in the low 60s, it’s still going to be on the breezy side. Expect a nice stretch of weather with sunshine this week, it will stay cooler with highs in the 60s and morning lows dipping into the 40s.









