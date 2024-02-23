Soggy and sunshine

WEATHER ALERT

There will be some rain and snow overnight. Snow will be northwest of I495, so watch for slick spots along Route 2, as well as western Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire, and Vermont. Rain at times will continue Friday, though there will be dry times, too. Highs will be in the 40s.

CHILL OUT

The weekend will be a great time to literally chill out. Cold air will come blowing in making it feel even colder than the already nippy 30s. Sunday will be close to average ahead of the next warm-up. At least the weekend will be dry!

The warmer air next week will come with our next rain.

