Snowstorm clears; heavy rain next for Mass.

LET IT SNOW TO ICE, ICE BABY

Snow continued into the evening across eastern Massachusetts, adding to the already impressive totals. The storm acted as expected. The heaviest snow was northwest of 128, with up to 18″ in the Merrimack Valley. Areas in southeast MA saw the least with lots of rain during the first part of the storm, ending as snow when the cold air arrived.

Anything that fell will be frozen in the morning. Untreated surfaces will be slippery, so take it slow!

MORE ALERTS THIS WEEK

Monday will be bright and quite (thank goodness!). Be be careful for slippery areas in the morning.

Tuesday night to Wednesday is our next Alert for heavy rain and gusts 50-70 mph. The early wind speed estimates have me concerned for widespread power outages. Additionally, the combination of 2-3″ rainfall and rapid snow melt could lead to localized flooding.

We’ll also have to watch next weekend. Right now I’m favoring rain and wind with a little snow inland Saturday.

