Snow on the way

AFTER THE LOVIN’

The day after Valentine’s Day will be very chilly. The morning will start us in the teens and 20s with sunshine. Highs will top out in the 30s, very close to average for the date, which is 39 degrees. A clipper system will swing through Thursday from about 7 pm through 2 am. Despite the cool name, these storms typically have limited water to work with and produce snow. In this case, a few inches of fluffy snow is likely. That’s just enough to make it slick. The snow will end long before the Friday morning commute.

WE WERE MADE FOR LOVIN’ YOU, WEEKEND

Brisk winds and some sun will end the week on Friday. Highs will again be close to normal for this time of year. We will see more clouds Saturday as a weak ocean low travels south of New England. It may come close enough to brush southeastern Massachusetts with some light snow. Since the low is weak and traveling quickly, any accumulation will be minor.

It’ll be back to sunshine on Sunday.





