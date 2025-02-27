Snow to rain two times

THURSDAY MIX & RAIN

A storm system arrives overnight, bringing a brief wintry mix to the region. Areas north of the Massachusetts Pike and I495 will see anywhere from a light coating to up to 3 inches of snow, with the highest totals in the higher elevations of southern to central New Hampshire. As the storm progresses, the mix will change to rain, and this will continue into the afternoon and evening hours.

Thursday will see temperatures once again near 50 degrees, so it won’t feel too bad for the end of the week. It’ll also melt most of any snow that does fall.

END OF THE WEEK

Friday, we’ll return to sunshine, but with a cool breeze. Highs will be in the mid 40s, closer to our normal highs for the end of February.

Looking ahead to Saturday, another storm will move in, bringing a wintry mix early on. This will transition to rain as temperatures rise, reaching the low 50s. But don’t get too comfortable, because temperatures will rapidly drop overnight. We’ll see a return to sunshine Sunday with colder temperatures in the low 30s, so be prepared for a chilly end to the weekend.

The cold will only be around for a couple days this time before we warm again next week.

Stay with us for the latest on this unsettled weather! Have a great day!

