Showers return today

WARM WITH SOME SHOWERS

We’re waking up to some light showers moving through the region this morning, so don’t be surprised if it feels a bit damp when you step outside. Keep the rain gear handy, though we’ll also catch some breaks of dry time as we head through the day.

Highs today will once again climb into the 60s—another mild one for mid-April! But keep an eye on the sky this afternoon and evening, as more scattered showers are expected to develop. There’s also a chance that some showers could produce graupel—small, soft hail that can occur with colder air aloft, which could pop up in parts of the interior. It’s not a guarantee, but something to watch for.

By late tonight, any lingering showers will taper off, and we’ll dry out heading into midweek.

REST OF THE WEEK

Wednesday brings a noticeable cooldown. Expect highs only in the low 50s, and it will feel even cooler thanks to a brisk breeze. So, grab a jacket before heading out!

The sun returns Thursday, and although it stays in the 50s, the dry weather will make it feel more comfortable.

Planning to join us Friday morning in Lexington for our Zip Trip from 8–10am? Dress in layers—it’ll be a cool start to the day. But by the afternoon, we’ll warm back into the mid 60s under plenty of sunshine. A great way to kick off the weekend!

HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Saturday brings the warmth, with highs pushing into the low 70s. However, we’ll also be tracking a few pop-up showers during the afternoon—nothing too disruptive, but something to keep in mind if you’ve got outdoor plans.

Easter Sunday is looking lovely! Expect bright skies, dry weather, and comfortable highs in the low 60s. A beautiful spring day to spend time outside with family and friends.

And taking an early look at Patriots Day and the Boston Marathon, it’s shaping up to be a solid day for runners and spectators alike. We’ll start off on the cool side—great for marathon conditions—and warm into the low 60s by the afternoon, all under sunny skies.

