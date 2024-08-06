Rain today, more on the way

WEATHER ALERT

Get ready for a soggy day ahead! Rain is moving through this morning, a rumble of thunder will be possible too. Severe weather isn’t a concern for today, heavy rain and isolated flooding will be the top threat. Plan on wet roads and puddles on the sidewalks, you’ll want the rain gear with you today! We will see some lulls in the activity at times this afternoon, it will still be damp and dreary though. Temperatures are in the 70s this morning, it will turn cooler this afternoon in the 60s. More heavy rain is on the way tonight that will last through early Wednesday morning.

DEBBY

Historic flooding is possible across parts of the Southeast over the next few days. Storm surge, tropical storm force winds and isolated tornadoes are concerns as well. Eventually some of the tropical moisture from Debby will combine with a front later in the week, bringing heavy rain into our region.

Tropical downpours will arrive Friday into Saturday leading to a flooding concern across New England. Exact amounts will depend on the track, we are looking at the risk for 2-3″ over the course of two days. High end totals up to 5-7″ cannot be ruled out at this point either. Flash flooding will be a concern for any vulnerable areas.

