Weather Alert: Tracking heavy rain and storms today

WEATHER ALERT

It’s another gloomy start to the day with low clouds and fog, we also have some rain and the risk for thunderstorms moving through. Be prepared for rain at any point throughout the day, but we will also manage to squeeze in some dry times too. Any storms this afternoon will be capable of producing heavy rain, lightning, and gusty wind. It will be warm today, but also very humid with highs in the upper 70s. Even though it isn’t a great beach day, you should be aware of some coastal concerns yet again thanks to distant Ernesto. Rough surf and dangerous rip currents will be an issue along the coast today.

NEXT FEW DAYS

There will still be a few showers around Tuesday morning, but it will be a lower impact. Tuesday will be cooler, with highs reaching the low 70s and lower humidity. It’s feeling more like fall over the next few days with mornings in the 50s and highs in the low 70s. Wednesday will feature a few clouds in the afternoon, there is a low chance for a spot sprinkle, but most stay dry. We are back to more sunshine through the end of the week with temperatures warming to the 80s by the weekend.

