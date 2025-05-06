Acton Police supervisor on leave, retired officer charged in OUI investigation, officials say

ACTON, Mass. — An Acton Police supervisor was placed on leave following his handling of a drunk driving investigation involving a retired officer over the weekend, according to authorities.

Chief James Cogan says that on Saturday around 12:41 a.m., an Acton Police officer conducting field officer training duties with a new officer checked on a liquor store parking lot on Main Street.

A 2024 Toyota Highlander was reportedly running in the parking lot with a deflated passenger-side front tire and a driver sitting in the front seat.

The driver, a retired police officer from another town, immediately exited the vehicle.

According to officials, officers requested that a supervisor respond to the scene after noting the driver’s breath smelled of alcohol and an open can of Twisted Tea was sitting in the cup holder of the car.

Authorities say the supervisor responded to the scene and drove the retired officer to his home in Acton, and instructed an Acton officer to drive the man’s passenger, a 55-year-old Acton woman, to her home.

The incident was reviewed on Sunday by administration, including Chief Cogan and Lieutenant Ed Lawton.

The decision was made to file charges and summons the retired police officer, identified only as a 64-year-old Acton man, to Concord District Court on operating under the influence and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

A criminal complaint has not been issued at this time.

The supervisor on duty at the time of the call was placed on paid administrative leave. They have not been identified by police.

An internal affairs investigation is ongoing and both the office of Middlesex District Attorney and Town Manager John Mangiaratti were both notified.

“The Acton Police Department is a modern, state-accredited police department, and the laws we swear to apply to our residents apply equally to current and former members of law enforcement agencies,” Chief Cogan said. “Our public rightly demands that we enforce the law evenly, and we will conduct a full and thorough review of the handling of the situation that unfolded early Saturday morning.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group