Nice weather streak continues

AUGUST SUNSHINE

Tuesday may be the best day of the week! Seasonable lower 80s will be comfortable with lower humidity. Mostly sunny skies will last all day for much of the region. We’ll mix in a few more clouds Wednesday as dew points rise back into the 60s with slightly sticky conditions returning, which could lead to a few showers popping up.

HUMIDITY RETURNS

First of all, we don’t have extreme heat or humidity in the forecast at all this week. It will turn muggier by late week, but it won’t be the most uncomfortable you’ve felt this summer. The next chance for more widespread showers will develop Thursday. Friday to Saturday are currently shaping up dry. A storm system will track towards us this weekend with an increasing chance for showers on Sunday.

TROPICAL STORM ERNESTO has developed quickly in the Caribbean. The track will take it through the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico before turning north toward Bermuda as a hurricane later in the week.

