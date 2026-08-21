Morning showers taper; more rain this weekend

SHOWERS LINGER FOR SOME

Showers look to clear slowly this morning, which means lingering areas of light rain for most. Scattered showers continue for southeastern MA through the afternoon. A shift in the wind will keep it cooler with highs in the 70s instead of the 80s.

Areas in southeastern MA and along the Cape could see up to an additional half inch of rain, while most of us remain under a tenth of an inch.

WET WEEKEND

We’re expecting on and off rain both days this weekend. It will be very humid but not very hot. Count on lots of clouds with occasional lulls in the rain and keep an umbrella handy. The Patriots take on the Eagles Saturday night at Gillette stadium. If you plan on attending the game make sure to bring a poncho!

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