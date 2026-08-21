Fiery wreck on North Shore highway prompts massive emergency response

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A fiery two-vehicle wreck shut down part of a highway on the North Shore early Friday morning.

The crash happened on the northbound side of Interstate 95 in Topsfield shortly before 2:30 a.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers arriving on scene found one of the vehicles engulfed in flames.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed a slew of emergency vehicles blocking the road, a crumpled box truck, a mangled sedan on a flatbed, and firefighters dousing the wreckage with water.

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One person in the sedan was taken to Beverly Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway reopened to traffic at 6:15 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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