Box truck crashes at Braintree Split on I-93 and spills produce, snarling morning traffic

BRAINTREE, Mass. — A box truck crashed at the Braintree Split on Interstate 93 on Friday morning, spilling boxes of produce in the road and snarling traffic.

The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway, near the start of the HOV lane.

Video showed the truck split in two and perched atop the HOV barrier, with cargo littering the highway.

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Massachusetts State Police blocked off the left two travel lanes to accommodate the emergency response.

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It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Catherine Parrotta has live traffic updates on Boston 25 Morning News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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