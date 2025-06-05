Weather Alert: Hottest day of the year

HAZY, HOT, AND HUMID

We have a Weather Alert Thursday for the hottest weather of the week and of the year (so far). Brace for our first 90s of the summer, especially away from the coast. The local beaches will climb well into the 80s with some 70s far south.

It will be bright and blazing. While most of the day looks dry, an isolated storm or two could pop up during the second half of the day. Coverage will be very small. The main concerns are a localized downpour and lightning.

SOME WEEKEND RAIN

It won’t be as hot Friday, but will remain humid. A front draped over the region will triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. Although it won’t rain everywhere, the towns impacted will deal with torrential rain, lightning, and gusts. A storm or two could turn severe with a warning issued for damaging gusts. Stay tuned in with the Boston 25 Weather App when you are “on the go”.

A storm will pass through Saturday. Showers look scattered, mainly focused north and west of Boston. Over the past few days the outlook has trending drier, especially over southeastern MA.

Sunday will be decent with dry weather expected and partly to mostly cloudy skies.

