On to the Holiday Weekend

SUNSHINE RETURNS

Dry air will roll in overnight. That will lead to a day of sunshine Friday. There will be some clouds in southeast Massachusetts where the front is stalled, but those will give way to sun as well. Highs will reach the 80s away from the south coast, but with lower humidity. There is no risk of any showers or storms.

COMFORTABLE WEEKEND

Mostly sunny skies will last through Saturday. A spot shower is possible late Saturday night and early Sunday, but won’t amount to much. The clouds will thicken up as the holiday weekend goes. Plan on highs in the 80s inland, 70s at the beaches, and 60s on Cape Cod.

Memorial Day itself looks a tad cooler and mostly cloudy with the risk for some late day showers. It will not be a washout by any means. Things can always speed up or slow down, though, so let’s keep an eye on this piece of the forecast.

Rain will move in Monday night to Tuesday.

