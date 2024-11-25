Thanksgiving week forecast

BRIGHT MONDAY

We’re waking up to a nice but cooler start today with plenty of sunshine and calmer winds. It’s going to be a pleasant day overall, with temperatures reaching highs in the low 50s — right where we should be this time of year.

TUESDAY RAIN

As we look ahead to tomorrow, a storm system is making its way toward New England. Parts of northern New England will see the potential for a wintry mix early as the storm arrives. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, where we could see slick spots and light ice early in the day. Massachusetts will see some rain, with the peak arriving closer to midday. We are still at the point where we need rain, and we could easily pick up a widespread 1/4″ for southern New England.

THANKSGIVING FORECAST

If you’re hitting the road or catching a flight on Wednesday, you’re in luck. The weather looks perfect for travel, with dry conditions and highs in the upper 40s.

Looking toward Thanksgiving, we’re tracking another storm system that could impact our region. The exact details are still a bit uncertain since the storm hasn’t fully developed yet, but as of now, it looks like southern New England will get rain while northern New England could see some snow in the higher elevations. We’re also keeping an eye on the potential for gusty winds as this storm moves through. It’s expected to move through quickly, clearing out by Thursday night.

For those planning to hit the stores on Black Friday, be prepared for cooler and windier conditions. Temperatures will be chilly, and gusty winds will stick around through the weekend, making it feel even colder. If you’re planning to do some outdoor shopping or standing in line for early deals, make sure to bundle up.

