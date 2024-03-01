Hello March!

TGIF

It’s a clear and cool start this morning, dress for feels like temperatures in the teens, even though the wind isn’t as strong today. Highs will be back into the 40s, right where we should be in early March! Enjoy the sunshine today, clouds return this weekend as well as our next rain chance.

WEEKEND IN VIEW

Clouds increase early Saturday. It will be a dry and cooler start to the day, scattered showers will develop any time after mid-morning. Even with the clouds, a southerly wind will help to warm us into the 50s. Rain will fill in as the day goes on, with the heaviest rain arriving at night. Sunday will feature more dry times, but the shower threat is still there. In fact, it’ll be a mild stretch into next week that comes with the chance of showers each day.

