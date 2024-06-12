Heat and humidity on the way

LAST COMFORTABLE DAY

It was nice to see another round of wake-up 50s and lower 60s. Although it will be a tad more humid today, I expect you’ll still find it cozy overall. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s at the coast and mid to upper 70s inland. Skies will bounce between partly and mostly cloudy. A few afternoon showers may pop up along the sea breeze in eastern MA, NH and ME. Coverage will be limited, but there may be a localized downpour.

THE HEAT IS ON

Thursday will be sunny and hot with highs in the 80s. Both Boston and Worcester should reach the mid 80s! The South Coast, Cape, and Island will be cooler in the 70s where the southwest breeze comes off the ocean.

Heat and humidity will peak Friday. With dew point in the mid 60s it will definitely feel sticky! Much of the day looks dry as a front approaches from the northwest. During the afternoon strong and severe thunderstorms will develop in western and northern New England. That activity will drop into our area late afternoon or evening. We’ll keep an eye on the timing and keep you posted if it speeds up or slows down. Storms may produce damaging gusts, hail, downpours, and frequent lightning. They will weaken as the sun sets but could still pack a punch overnight.

WEEKEND IN VIEW

An A+ forecast is in the works for Father’s Day Weekend. Get set for lower humidity and highs in the 70s. We may see some low 80s inland Sunday. Make the most of the comfortable weekend weather because next week looks like a scorcher.

