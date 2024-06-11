Heat and humidity by the end of the week

COMFORTABLE START

Monday will be a dry and comfortable start to the week starting with highs in the seasonable 70s. We will have a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. An brief afternoon shower may pop up but coverage will be very isolated. Comfortable and dry weather will rule for most of you in southern New England today and tomorrow. There’s a slightly better chance for a showers Wednesday afternoon, specifically north and west of Boston.

THE HEAT IS ON

Humidity will start low this week with dew points in the 50s. The pattern will shift towards hot-n-humid Thursday and Friday. Both are set to peak Friday when a cold front tracks towards us. The clash of the front with the soupy, summery air will trigger thunderstorms. We’ll keep an eye on the timing and keep you posted. Currently it’s shaping up as an afternoon and evening threat, but things can always slow down or speed up.

Behind the front the weekend is set to turn a little cooler and more comfortable again.

