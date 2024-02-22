End of the week changes

SLICK MIX

Thursday will have sunshine to start and highs will climb into the low 40s. A warm front pushes toward us in the evening with clouds and our next round of precipitation. Rain will dominate east of 128, but areas to the west may see some snow and sleet mix in at the start. That could make some areas slippery for travel. Higher elevations are favored for any issues or light accumulations.

SOGGY END

The end of the week will have on and off rain for much of Friday. It will be mild with highs in the 40s. Behind the storm, temperatures will drop. Saturday will be significantly colder.

Warmer temperatures are already coming back by Monday with highs chasing 60 by the middle of next week.

Of course, that comes with our next rain threat.

