Person airlifted after crash involving landscaping trailer in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Mass. — A person was seriously injured and flown to a trauma center after a crash involving a parked landscaping truck and trailer Saturday morning, Bellingham police say.

Just after 9 AM, emergency crews were dispatched to the area of 96 Farm Street for a reported motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, first responders found a truck that had collided with a parked landscaping truck and trailer.

Investigators say a person was standing on the trailer at the time of the crash and was struck, throwing them an estimated 15 to 20 feet.

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Bellingham Firefighters treated the victim at the scene before the individual was transported by medical helicopter to an area trauma center.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene and was also taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the crash was witnessed and that speed does not appear to be a factor.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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