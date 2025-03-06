Weekend cool down coming

FINAL WARM DAY OF THIS WEEK

Heavy rain ended before sunrise with a widespread 0.5-1.5″ in southern New England. The morning commute will be murky and foggy. You’ll need the windshield wipers for spray from puddles and an isolated spot shower or sprinkle.

Most of the day will be dry and mostly cloudy. Temperatures in the 50s will last all day long.

LATE-WEEK DROP

Chilly and windy weather will arrive tonight. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings will run from 7 PM Thursday to 7 PM Friday for gusts 45-60 mph, strongest at elevations.

Brace for wake-up wind chills in the teens Friday! Highs tomorrow and this weekend will peak in the low to mid 40s. That’s actually normal for early March.

One last thing to note: don’t forget to set your clocks forward one hour next weekend as we begin daylight saving time! Get ready for longer days and more sunshine ahead.

NEXT WEEK: MILD AGAIN

Next week’s forecast looks quiet with only slight showers chances. Get set for highs in the 50s and 60s!

