Debby’s rain arrives today

WEATHER ALERT

Tropical moisture will stream into southern New England today as the remnants of Debby race north through Mid Atlantic states and combines with a frontal system. This will prompt cloudy and humid conditions, along with showers and isolated downpours throughout the day. A rumble of thunder is possible too. The heaviest rain from Debby will arrive in western New England by the early evening. Minor to moderate flooding and even an isolated tornado is possible generally west of Worcester through midnight. After midnight and into the start of the morning, downpours and storms will move through eastern Massachusetts before winding down by mid-morning. Gusts of 30-40 mph may briefly accompany some of those downpours. We remain on weather alert until this weather exits.

Rainfall will generally end up in the 0.50-1.00″ range through Saturday morning. Locally higher amounts up to 2.50″ are possible west of Worcester. Flash flooding is a much bigger concern closer to the center of Debby’s remnant circulation from NY to northern VT where 2-4″ rainfall is expected.

WEEKEND IMPROVEMENTS

Don’t cancel your weekend plans! Significant improvement will occur as soon as mid-morning on Saturday. The sun will quickly return and temperatures will warm into the mid 80s. Humidity will begin to drop too. Expect Saturday to be breezy, and if you’re headed to the beach, watch out for rip currents and rough surf.

Our weather continues to improve on Sunday with comfortable levels of humidity and mostly sunny skies firmly in place. We will enjoy beautiful weather as we head through the day and even much of the work week!

