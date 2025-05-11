Many towns already exceeding May rainfall averages

We’re only ten days into May, but there has been no shortage of rain this month. While its felt like this has primarily occurred on the weekend, we’ve actually experienced a measurable rainfall in eight out of these first ten days!

The average monthly rainfall in Boston during the month of May is 3.25″. In Worcester, the average is slightly higher at 3.56″. Worcester also experiences slightly greater variation in rainfall amounts, but generally stays in the range of 2-6″ for the month.

This year, we’re on pace to break out of that range, and it’s not particularly close right now.

Many towns already exceeding May rainfall averages

Worcester has already exceeded it’s average monthly rainfall with 4.15″ recorded so far. That puts the city on pace for it’s rainiest May on record (9.94″ in 1984 is the number to beat), although this pace is very unlikely to be sustained. It isn’t just Worcester however. In fact, nearly all of western, central, and northeastern MA towns have already broken above the average rainfall for the month!

Boston (3.01″ so far) and towns to the southeast lag behind these significant totals, but are still in the general range of 2.5-3.0″ month-to-date.

Many towns already exceeding May rainfall averages

Despite the rainfall, moderate drought conditions still remain in pockets across the state. However, the latest data only account for rainfall through last Tuesday (May 6th) and Boston 25 meteorologists believe this will be entirely removed, or at least significantly reduced, in the next update this week.

©2025 Cox Media Group