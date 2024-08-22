September-like weather

FALL FEEL

We have another cool, crisp start with sunrise temperatures in the 50s. Highs will land in the low to mid 70s. That’s a very September-like forecast!

Morning sun with fade to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Cold air aloft will trigger scattered showers in northern New England today, but only an isolated shower north and west of Boston locally.

After a similar start Friday, it will be a little warmer in the afternoon with highs near 80 degrees. It will be dry, bright, and comfortable as low humidity levels continue.

SEASONABLE SUMMER WEEKEND

We’re back on track with seasonable 80s this weekend. Saturday will run mostly sunny. Sunday will feature more clouds in the afternoon, leading to the risk for showers overnight. Humidity will also become more noticeable during the second half of the weekend.

We’ll keep an eye on the potential for rain as we progress into Monday as a disturbance will be traversing the vicinity.

© 2019 Cox Media Group