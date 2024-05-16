Cooler pattern on the way

TURNING UNSETTLED

Hopefully you enjoyed those 70s, 80s, and sun yesterday. Mostly cloudy skies return today with mostly dry weather. Spot showers will speckle radar at any given time today, mostly across the interior. Any rain will be low impact with little coverage. Highs will still make it to about 70 degrees, so “MILD” will sum up the afternoon.

Steadier rain is set to arrive from south to north overnight. Thursday looks soggy and cool, particularly in the morning. Afternoon shower will turn lighter and more scattered, eventually tapering off as low pressure starts to pull away. Rainfall totals are still a little iffy because a small wobble in the position of that low could mean the difference between a few tenths of an inch of rain and a solid soaking in Boston. The heaviest rainfall is expected along the south coast of New England closest to the offshore low.

TRENDING TOWARD DRY

Friday’s forecast looks decent as dry air moves over the region. Expect partial sun with low 70s inland and 60s at the coast.

An easterly breeze will keep the forecast a little cool this weekend, especially along the coast. Saturday will be cloudy and cool, but likely dry. Sunday will be similar, but with a better chance of some showers. A storm will pass to our south Sunday to Monday. Even though it’s shaping up as a “miss” for now, we’ll need to keep an eye on things. Stay with us as the situation evolves!

© 2019 Cox Media Group